Caring For Your Hair: Treat It Like Your Buddy!

A lot of people question what they need to do in order to properly groom their hair. It is a good thing to care for one's hair because it is an indicator of what type of person you are. Look at the following tips to learn how to care for your hair.

People with curly hair should absolutely avoid using smoothing brushes and other brushes that have dense, fine bristles. You should use a wide-tooth comb for any combing. However, you should take care to use a heavy detangler before attempting to comb out knots and other tangles, as curly hair is susceptible to breakage.

When you are washing your hair, do it in two separate steps. Take half the shampoo you would typically use for your whole head and wash your roots with that. Rinse that out, and then use some more shampoo to wash the hair shafts. This technique ensures that you wash all the hair and not just your roots.

Ensure that you get enough sleep and rest every night. A healthy amount of sleep a night is around 6-8 hours a night, depending on your body's physiology. If you get enough rest you will have a healthier body that in turn will make your hair shinier and more healthy than ever.

If you can, try not to blow dry your hair too often and do not color your hair frequently. Both of these can cause your hair to dry out, damaging it in the process. If these products have already dried your hair out, you can use coconut oil twice a week to add moisture.

If you have dry hair, or just don't want to have dry hair in the future, then you want to avoid using any hair care products that contain alcohol. This is because the alcohol can make your hair even more dry. This can make your hair very brittle and easily breakable.

Hair should not be washed daily. If you have not had a day where your hair has gotten excessively dirty, then do not wash it. A schedule of washing every 2-3 days will prevent your hair from drying out. You will spend less time trying to rejuvenate your hair, and more time focusing on enjoying it.

Avoid alcohol based styling products to avoid drying out your curly hair. The best method of applying your styling products is to separate the hair into multiple sections, and apply your styling creams or gels while the hair is still damp. A great way to keep the hair damp during application is to use a spray bottle filled with water.

Avoid touching your hair and scalp throughout the day. Scratching your scalp or touching your hair is going to make it more oily. If you cannot stop playing with your hair, cut it short or style it high up on your head. Once you break this bad habit, your hair should look much better.

Limit the number of chemical services you have done on your hair at any given time. If you opt to go with coloring, avoid processes like perms. When your hair is subjected to this kind of chemical over-treatment, you can have a long road ahead to get your hair back to a healthy state.

Be sure to select a hair style that works with your face shape. A hair cut may look fantastic on your friend or a celebrity, but that doesn't mean it'll flatter you. Find a hair stylist you can work with, and come up with a hair cut that will make your features shine.

Although there is no permanent solution for split ends, products are available that can temporarily minimize the problem. These products work by "gluing" split ends back together. Always keep in mind that this is a temporary solution and using these products frequently will not cure split ends. It can even cause additional damage to the hair.

Don't use salt spray on your hair. While salt spray is great for creating beach waves and minimizing grease on your hair, it is also very damaging to your hair. After all, salt is a drying agent, so it will take all of the moisture out of your hair and leave it dry and brittle.

Never use a rough approach when towel drying your hair. This can cause hair breakage. You should run your hands along the length of your hair to gently squeeze out extra water. Then pat it dry with the hair. Try using a soft towel instead of a rough one.

Avoid over-blow drying your hair. When the hair dryer is left on a certain area of hair for a period of time this can cause damage. Make sure you keep the blow dryer at a distance from your hair and keep it moving around to avoid any damage to your hair.

As you read in this article, there is no need to suffer with flat, dull hair for a minute longer. There are a few simple things that you can do to have a gorgeous head of hair. By using these tips, and techniques you will soon find that your hair is bouncy, healthy, and a real 'head turner'!